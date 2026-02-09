Red Flag Warning issued February 9 at 5:40AM MST until February 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 225, 228, 229,
230, 233 and 237.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Please take care
not to start a wildfire today!
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.