Red Flag Warning issued February 9 at 11:51AM MST until February 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 8:49 PM
Published 11:51 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 225, 228, 229,
230, 233 and 237.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

