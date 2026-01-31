Skip to Content
Alerts

Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 31 at 7:19AM MST until January 31 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 7:19 AM

* WHAT…Localized visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing
fog. Visibility will rapidly improve through the morning.

* WHERE…El Paso, and Pueblo Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous
with patchy slick conditions possible, especially near steam
generation sources like power plants.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.