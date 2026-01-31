Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 31 at 7:19AM MST until January 31 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Localized visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing
fog. Visibility will rapidly improve through the morning.
* WHERE…El Paso, and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous
with patchy slick conditions possible, especially near steam
generation sources like power plants.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.