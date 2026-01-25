Snow Squall Warning issued January 25 at 6:42PM MST until January 25 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

At 641 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Pinon, or 16

miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to

blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than

one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and webcams.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

This snow squall will affect I-25 from the Pueblo and EL Paso county

line south to mile marker 110.

Locations impacted include…

Pinon and Pueblo West.

Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are

expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden

whiteout conditions.