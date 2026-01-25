Cold Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 5:40AM MST until January 25 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills

as low as 18 below. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very

cold wind chills as low as 20 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers,

and Baca.

* WHEN…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 8 AM MST this

morning. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.