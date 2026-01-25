Skip to Content
Alerts

Cold Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:39AM MST until January 26 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:39 AM

* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills
as low as 18 below zero. For the second Cold Weather Advisory,
very cold wind chills as low as 18 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and
Baca counties.

* WHEN…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 8 AM MST this
morning. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chills as low as 18 below zero could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.