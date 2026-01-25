Cold Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:39AM MST until January 25 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills
as low as 18 below zero. For the second Cold Weather Advisory,
very cold wind chills as low as 18 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and
Baca counties.
* WHEN…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 8 AM MST this
morning. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 8 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Wind chills as low as 18 below zero could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.