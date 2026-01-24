Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 9:58PM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County, and
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.