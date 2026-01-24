Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 24 at 9:58PM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two
inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

