Cold Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 2:02PM MST until January 26 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills

as low as 18 below. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very

cold wind chills as low as 20 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa County.

* WHEN…For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 8 AM MST Sunday.

For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM Sunday to 8 AM

MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could

result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.