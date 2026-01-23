Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:43PM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 9:43 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern Sangre de
Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.