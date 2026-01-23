Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:23AM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern Sangre de
Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow
packed road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.