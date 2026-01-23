Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:23AM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, La Garita
Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range and East Lake
County Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above
11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect slick and snow covered roads creating hazardous
travel conditions, especially over high mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.