Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:23AM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:23 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, La Garita
Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range and East Lake
County Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above
11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect slick and snow covered roads creating hazardous
travel conditions, especially over high mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.