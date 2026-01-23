Winter Storm Warning issued January 23 at 9:48AM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.