Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 6:19AM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, La Garita
Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Lake
County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000
Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect slick and snow covered roads creating hazardous
travel conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.