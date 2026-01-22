Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 2:22PM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, the Northern Sangre de
Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, and the Southern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow could result in
hazardous travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.