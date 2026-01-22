Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 10:20PM MST until January 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, La Garita
Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Lake
County Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above
11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.