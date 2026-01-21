Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 3:03AM MST until January 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221 and 222. For fire
weather zones 220, the warning is in effect for elevations below
9000 feet.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.