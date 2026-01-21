Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 2:32PM MST until January 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 pm this evening for
parts of the district…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221 and 222.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.