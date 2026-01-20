Red Flag Warning issued January 20 at 2:56AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 225 and 226. for zone
220, the Red Flag warning is for areas mainly below 9000 feet.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.