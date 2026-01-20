Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued January 20 at 2:56AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 228 and 229.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

