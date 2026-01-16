Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 3:17AM MST until January 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234 and 236.
* WINDS…Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.