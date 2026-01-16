High Wind Warning issued January 16 at 8:49AM MST until January 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, with
power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust is possible, which
could cause significant reductions in visibility.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.