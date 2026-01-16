High Wind Warning issued January 16 at 1:56AM MST until January 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust is likely and
this may cause significant reductions in visibility.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.