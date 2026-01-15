Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 2:01PM MST until January 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234 and 236.
* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.