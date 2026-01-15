High Wind Warning issued January 15 at 10:52AM MST until January 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light
weight vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.