Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 8:40AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. Heaviest amounts in eastern Kiowa
county.
* WHERE…Kiowa.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.