Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 2 and 8 inches. Heaviest snow expected south of Highway 50
corridor. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.