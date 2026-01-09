Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.