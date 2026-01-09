Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:24AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.