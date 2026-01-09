Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:24AM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches,
with additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches for
southern Pueblo County. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.