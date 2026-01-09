Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 10:46AM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
Most of the additional accumulations across Pueblo county will
occur south and east of the city of Pueblo
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.