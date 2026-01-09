Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:40AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Baca.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.