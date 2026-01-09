Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:40AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 4:49 PM
Published 8:40 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

