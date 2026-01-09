Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:40AM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mainly blowing snow with periods of snow in the
Monument/Black Forest area. snow. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 2 inches Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Blowing snow will cause poor visibility across northern
El Paso county.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The best chance of additional accumulating
snow of 1 to 2 inches will be in the Monument region this morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.