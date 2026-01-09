Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Las Animas and Eastern Huerfano Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities may drop to under a mile at
times in areas of blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.