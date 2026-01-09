Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.