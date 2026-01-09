Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will likely produce visibilities
on area roadways under 1 mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.