Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.