Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 6:12AM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:12 AM

* WHAT…Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will likely produce visibilities
on area roadways under 1 mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.