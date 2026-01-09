Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:24AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 7 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Baca.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

