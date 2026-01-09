Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:24AM MST until January 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will likely produce visibilities
on area roadways under 1 mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.