Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:50PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT… Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 2
inches.
* WHERE…Bent, and Prowers.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.