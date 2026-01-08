Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 8:42PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.