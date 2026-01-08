Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:00PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.