Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 12:05AM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.