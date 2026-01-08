Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 10:52AM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Heaviest snow is expected
across southwestern Pueblo County.
* WHERE…Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.