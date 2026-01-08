Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 10:48PM MST until January 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will likely produce visibilities
on area roadways under 1 mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.