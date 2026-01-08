Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 10:48PM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Heaviest snow is expected
across southwestern Pueblo County.
* WHERE…Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.