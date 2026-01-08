Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 8:42PM MST until January 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations
between 4 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday
morning and Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.